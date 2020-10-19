Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Shooting Location: Know Where The Film Was Shot

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was one of the most loved films of Bollywood. The movie released in 2009. Audiences loved the movie because of its romantic storyline and romantic songs. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Upen Patel and Darshan Jariwala among others. The shooting locations of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani are some of the most picturesque ones that add a lot of aesthetic value to the visuals in the film.

Also read | 'Manikarnika' Shooting Location: Did You Know Historical Drama Was Shot In These Forts?

Shooting locations of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Pamukkale, Denizli, Turkey

According to a report by Filmapia, some of the shots of the famous romantic number from the movie Tu Jaane Na were shot at Pamukkale, Denizli. This town is located in Turkey. It is known for its water thermals. It is one of the most beautiful shooting location of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Also read | Where Is 'Dodgeball Thunderdome' Filmed? Discovery Show's Shooting Location Revealed

Also read | 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Shooting Location: All About Gorgeous Wedding Destination Noor Mahal

Aspendos Theatre, Turkey

Some other shots of the song Tu Jaane Na were shot at Aspendos Theatre. This location is also situated in Turkey. It is an ancient city in Antalya. This happens to be one of the most picturesque locations of the movie.

Also read | 'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal' Shooting Location: Where Was Girish A D-directorial Shot?

Temple Of Apollo

Few shots of the romantic number Tu Jaane Na from the movie are shot at the Temple Of Apollo. It is one of the oldest known places in Turkey. The spot has a lot of rich history attached to it.

Ooty Lake

The scene where Ranbir’s character, Prem, proposes to Katrina Kaif’s character, Jenny, is shot at the famous Ooty Lake. This lake is situated in the state of Tamil Nadu in India. Ooty lake is one of the most famous tourist spots in India.

Regency Villa Palace

There is a scene in the movie where Prem waits for Jenny each day to apologise to her for his mistake. This scene is shot at the Regency Villa Palace. It is located in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. This location has a view overlooking the valley.

Plot of the film:

The story of the movie revolves around a guy who falls in love with a girl but does not realise this fact. When the girl’s fiance comes into the picture, the hero sees how much she loves the fiance and even helps them to convince their parents. How he wins his love and unfolds in the movie is something one will have to watch the movie for. The film was appreciated for the actors' comic timing and the goofy, quirky comedy scenes in the film.

Image courtesy- @kit_kat_fp Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.