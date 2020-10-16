'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal' Shooting Location: Where Was Girish A D-directorial Shot?

Helmed by Girish A.D, Thanneer Mathan Dinangal highlights the importance of effective mentorship. The movie is a rom-com that hit theatres on July 26, 2019, with victorious colours. The movie is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2019. The cinematography and production of the movie are done by Jomon T. John, in association with various others. Here's all you need to know about the shooting location of Thanneer Mathan Dinangal.

Where was Thanneer Mathan Dinangal shot?

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal has been mostly shot in St Sebastian's higher secondary school. The school is situated in Gothuruth which is a small village in the state of Kerala. The place is located in the Ernakulam district, Paravur Taluk.

About Thanneer Mathan Dinangal

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, which released last year, was one of the biggest hits of 2019 in Mollywood. Following this, the movie is now all set to be remade in Tamil and Telugu. The remake will be helmed by debutant Hemanth. Besides this, Anaswara Rajan will be reprising the role she had done in the original flick. The names of the lead actor and the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

Being a low budget film, the movie had a limited release. The film had its initial release in Kerala and few other centres outside the state on July 26, 2019. Later, it was released in Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, and New Zealand on August 8, 2019. A day later, the movie also got its theatrical release in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. Moreover, the movie was released in the United States on July 14, 2019.

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal cast

Mathew Thomas as Jaison

Anaswara Rajan as Keerthy, Jaison's love interest

Vineeth Sreenivasan as Ravi Padmanabhan, a Malayalam teacher[5]

Shabareesh Varma as Siju

Naslen as Melvin

Vaishakh Vijayan as Dennis

Franco Francis as Lintappan

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal Box Office collection

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal grossed $832,344 from 42 screens in the opening weekend (8 – 11 August) in the UAE. This was the best opening of that weekend, and the total ended up to around $1,086,048 in five weeks. The movie collected US$15,327 in two weeks from New Zealand and US$2,612 in the opening weekend in the UK. The amount from Australia in the opening weekend was US$1204.

