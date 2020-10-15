Where Is 'Dodgeball Thunderdome' Filmed? Discovery Show's Shooting Location Revealed

Discovery's new reality TV show Dodgeball Thunderdome aired its first episode on August 19, 2020. The show is hosted by sensational YouTuber David Dobrik and it takes the ordinary dodgeball game to a whole new level. The viewers get to witness several contestants geared up to match various strengths and strategies as they go ahead in the sports game.

It is quite obvious that the makers require a huge set to shoot the show. Thus, if you're wondering where is Dodgeball Thunderdome filmed? Then here's everything you need to know about the Discovery's show's shooting location.

'Dodgeball Thurderdone' filming location revealed

Dodgeball Thunderdome is shot on a specially constructed set, made just for the David Dobrik show. However, not much has been revealed about the filming location of Dodgeball Thunderdome. But, a contestant of the show, J.r. Dira had shared a BTS video of the show host on his Instagram handle, wherein he added Hollywood, Los Angeles in the location of his post. Thus, it wouldn't be shocking to realise that Dodgeball Thunderdone's set is situated in one of the LA-based studios, like several other reality TV shows.

Check out the BTS video shared by the contestant below:

Furthermore, it also makes sense for the makers to construct the set in Los Angeles because the majority of network executives are situated there. In addition to that, it also becomes cost-effective and easier for the makers to move the entire cast and crew of the show because of its set being in Hollywood. Other benefits of shooting in LA include greater availability of highly-skilled professionals who can help bring the production and post-production of the show to fruition.

Moreover, Discovery Studios is also located in Los Angeles, California. In the show, contestants compete against each other to win the cash prize of a whopping $25,000. Dodgeball Thunderdome has completed nine episodes as of yet. The next episode of the show will air on October 21, 2020.

