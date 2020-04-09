Ajay Devgn's 90s Movies That Were Successful At The Box-office

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is known for his stellar performances and on-screen charisma. In his career spanning over 29 years, he has starred in more than a hundred movies. After marking his debut with Phool Aur Kaante, he did not stop and carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. To date, he is considered one of the top stars of Bollywood.

Ajay Devgn is considered by critics to be quite a versatile actor. He rocks his role in every movie from romantic comedy De De Pyaar De to action-thriller Singham. Therefore, we have compiled some of Ajay Devgn’s movies in the 90s that were successful at the box office.

Ajay Devgn’s movies from the 90s that were successful

1. Phool Aur Kaante

Helmed by Kuku Kohli, Phool Aur Kaante stars Ajay Devgn opposite Madhoo in the lead roles. It also features Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani, and Jagdeep in prominent roles. It was Devgn’s debut flick and revolved around a don, who gives his criminal business to his only son, Ajay, whose wife disapproves of his father’s act. Unsatisfied with Ajay’s work, don’s associates kidnap his baby son. This 1991 romantic drama film garnered Devgn immense applause and was a huge box office success.

2. Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha

Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha is a remake of the Hollywood flick French Kiss. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it stars Kajol opposite Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The romantic comedy-drama also features Om Puri, Ghanshyam Roheha and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha showcases Devgn as a conman, Shekhar, who meets Sanjana (Kajol) during their flight to India. The latter wants to get his fiancé back as he falls in love with another woman Nisha. This 1998 film was a huge hit and its music album is loved to date.

Also read: Ajay Devgn Shows How To Slay In Monochrome Outfits In THESE Pictures

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lauds Mumbai Police For Their Work Amid COVID-19, Latter's Filmy Response Wins!

3. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has everything from lavish sets, happy family and an epic romance. This romantic drama film garnered Ajay Devgn critical appreciation for his role as an unconventional husband. He plays the role of Vanraj, a man Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) is forced to marry despite her love for Sameer (Salman Khan). After Vanraj gets to know the truth, he attempts to reunite the lovers. However, Nandini realises that her husband is only her soulmate. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam received numerous awards and was the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1999.

Also read: Ajay Devgn's Pictures With His Co-stars Show How Amazing Their Chemistry Was On-screen

Also read: Ajay Devgn And Kajol Got Married On His Terrace And Other Trivia Facts About The Couple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.