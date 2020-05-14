Ajay Devgn's Movies That Are Directed By Himself; See Full List

Ajay Devgn kickstarted his acting career with Phool Aur Kaante and since then there has been no turning back for the actor. He managed to establish himself as a leading actor in the late 90s and early 2000s. Some of his most popular movies include Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Singham Returns, Golmaal 3, Drishyam, Raid, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Ishq, and many more. Ajay Devgn has not only been an actor but has also ventured into directing. With all that said now, here are some of Ajay Devgn's movies directed by himself:

Ajay Devgn's directed movies

Shivaay

Shivaay got released in the year 2016 and the action-thriller film is helmed and produced by Ajay Devgn. Produced under the banner name, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, the movie features Ajay Devgn, Sayyeshaa, Erika Kaar, Abigail Eames, Vir Das, Girish Karnad, and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles. Mithoon composed the soundtrack in the movie.

The movie performed well at the box office and also won several awards including Special Effects Awards. The audience loved the scenic locations showcased in the movie and the majority of the scenes were filmed in Bulgaria, Hyderabad, and Mussoorie. The film revolves around the story of a mountaineer who falls for a lady, Olga, whom the mountaineer saved from an avalanche. Later, Olga gives birth to Shivaay's child and leaves with him.

U Me Aur Hum

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, the film features himself as well as his wife, Kajol in the lead roles. The 2008 romantic-drama flick marked the very first movie that saw Ajay Devgn don the role of a director. The film received positive responses from the audience.

The movie revolves around the story of a couple who fall for each other on a cruise but the girl suffers from Alzheimer's disease, which affects their relationship. The soundtrack from the film is widely praised by the audience. The songs also received critical acclaim.

