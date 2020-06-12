Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Movies With Om Puri: See Full List

Ajay Devgn has, over the years, worked with several acclaimed actors in Indian cinema. His collaborations with the late veteran actor Om Puri, recipient of Padma Shri and the Order of the British Empire, were also widely noted. With all that said now, here are Ajay Devgn's memorable movies with Om Puri. Read on to know more details:

Ajay Devgn's movies with Om Puri

Yuva

This movie, which got released in the year 2004, is directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Shekhar Kapoor, Mani Ratnam, and G. Srinivasan. The political thriller movie features Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in prominent roles. The film also features Om Puri essaying key role as Prosenjit Bhattacharya, who is a straightforward and ruthless politician and also boss to Lallan (Abhishek Bachchan). Check out the trailer below:

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Gordhan Tanwani, the 1998 flick features Kajol and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. A remake of the Hollywood flick French Kiss, the film also features Om Puri essaying the role of Inspector Khan. The actors received critical acclaim for their performances in the movie. Songs like Kuck Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Se.., Soldier went on to become massively popular. Jaspinder Narula even went on to bag Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for his performance in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha.

London Dreams

The 2009 film is helmed and produced by Vipul Shah. The musical drama features Ajay Devgn, Asin, Salman Khan, Rannvijay Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Om Puri. Although the movie did not manage to perform well at the box office, critics, as well as fans, loved the performances of actors. The 2009 movie marked the second collaboration between Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn and the two worked together after almost 10 years. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Arjun Joshi in the movie and Om Puri essays the Kanjeshwar Joshi, who is the uncle of Arjun Joshi. Here's the trailer of the film:

