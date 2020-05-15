Ajay Devgn Owns Some Of These Expensive Things, Check-out

Ajay Devgn is amongst the top biggest celebrated stars in the Bollywood film industry. The actor has been entertaining fans for over 3 decades and has delivered some superhits throughout his career in Bollywood. Ajay Devgn is not just an actor, but also a producer and a director. With a net worth in crores, Devgn is amongst the top actor who owns some of the most expensive things. Below we list down some of the most expensive things owned by the Singham actor:

Expensive things owned by Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn seems to be a car fanatic and the actor is known to own a massive car collection. The Golmaal actor reportedly is known to own Maserati Quattroporte. The car costs over Rs. 1.5 crores.

Ajay Devgn owns not just one car but several luxurious cars. If the reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgn also owns a Range Rover Vogue. The luxurious car costs is over Rs. 2.5 crores.

Range Rover is not the only luxury SUV that the Golmaal actor owns, he also is known to own a Rolls Royce Cullinan. The car is worth over Rs 6.5 crores. The actor is known to have been spotted using these luxurious possessions often.

Ajay Devgn, reportedly also owns a private villa at one of the most prestigious places in London, which is Park Lane in London. The house costs over Rs. 54 crores. The actor is known to visit the place often to relax and unwind himself.

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn was one of the first actors in the Bollywood film industry to purchase a six-seater jet. Worth over Rs. 84 crores, the actor often travel across the world and places in his luxurious jet.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

