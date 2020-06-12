Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Movies With Arjun Rampal: See Full List

Ajay Devgn has been a part of a wide range of films and has worked with several actors over the years. He has collaborated Arjun Rampal for a few films, all of which received a positive-to-mixed response from critics. With all that said now, here are Ajay Devgn's movies with Rock On!! actor Arjun Rampal. Read on:

Ajay Devgn's movies with Arjun Rampal

Raajneeti

Helmed and produced by Prakash Jha, the script for Raajneeti is written by the director himself. The 2010 movie features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sarah Thompson in prominent roles. The film was produced under the banner name Praksh Jha Productions and is filmed in Bhopal.

The political thriller went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood and received several awards and accolades. Arjun Rampal's performance was highly praised. He won Filmfare Awards, Zee Cine Awards, among others. Devgn's performance also received widespread critical acclaim. The soundtrack composed by Wayne Sharpe, Pritam, Aadesh Shrivastava and Shantanu Moitra garnered widespread attention. Some of the memorable songs from the movie include Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si, and Ishq Barse.

Rascals

Rascals, released in the year 2011, marked the second collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Arjun Rampal. The black comedy film also features Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, and Lisa Haydon in key roles. The film received mixed reviews and despite having an ensemble cast, the movie failed to perform well at the box office. However, the actors received critical acclaim for their performances. Here's the theatrical trailer of the film. Check it out:

Satyagraha

Satyagraha, directed by Prakash Jha and co-produced by Prakash Jha, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, marked the third collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Arjun Rampal. Produced under the banner name Prakash Jha Productions and UTV Motion Pictures, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Manoj Bajpai in key roles. Although the film received mixed reviews, the soundtrack, composed by Meet Bros Anjjan and the Indian Ocean, garnered widespread attention. Check out the trailer here:

