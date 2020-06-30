Ajay Devgn Calls Akshay Kumar's Saree Look 'graceful', Praises 'Laxmmi Bomb' Script

The makers of films like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Khuda Hafiz, and The Big Bull have decided to release their movies on Disney Hotstar along with Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Dil Bechara. The actors had a virtual meet yesterday and they spoke about their own movies along with the others. Ajay Devgn also shared his first reaction to Akshay Kumar's look in a saree for his movie, Laxmmi Bomb.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn on 'Bhuj: The Pride of India's' OTT release: 'We have 2 ways to release films'

Ajay Devgn on Akshay Kumar in a saree

While sharing his response and reaction to Akshay Kumar's picture in a saree, actor Ajay Devgn shared that he cannot say if Akshay Kumar is looking hot. He further added that he believes Akshay is looking graceful. Ajay also raised the script of Laxmmi Bomb, saying that he knows about the script and it is a ''fabulous one''. He called Akshay's role in the movie fabulous and that he has carried off the saree look very well.

ALSO READ | Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn speaks about attention & self discovery

Akshay Kumar on his Laxmmi Bomb experience

Akshay Kumar also spoke in length about his experience in playing the role in the movie Laxmmi Bomb. He said saree is the most graceful outfit in the world. He added how the most amazing part of the saree is that it can fit all sizes. Kumar stated how women can be seen wearing a saree on a daily basis, and even catch a bus and train in it. They work at home while wearing a saree.

He commended how even after working so much, they 'pallu' of the saree remains intact. Akshay added how it is difficult to handle a saree and how his saree used to slip down even before the shooting began. Kumar said that it was difficult to walk in it as well but his stylist helped him a lot during the shooting. In the end, he gave hats off to all women who manage it well.

ALSO READ | Akshay, Alia, & other actors who will be working with Ajay Devgn in his upcoming films

Laxmmi Bomb's release date

The movie Laxmmi Bomb will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The movie will be released alongside many others like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Khuda Hafiz, Dil Bechara, and The Big Bull. Akshay will be playing the role of a transgender in the movie. Laxmmi Bomb cast includes Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tusshar Kapoor in key roles. It is the official remake of the movie Muni 2: Kanchana. Here are the posters that were shared by Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani:

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's 'Action Jackson': Watch behind the scenes of theme song making

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.