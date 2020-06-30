Ajay Devgn On 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India's' OTT Release: 'We Have 2 Ways To Release Films'

On Monday, Disney Plus Hotstar announced that it would release seven Bollywood films on its platform. Hindi Movies namely Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, Dil Bechara, and Lootcase will release on the platform from July 24 onwards.

In a recent interaction with the online portal, Ajay Devgn, the lead actor of Bhuj: The Pride of India, talked about his movie's OTT release. He said that releasing a film on OTT enables the audience to watch it at the comforts of their home. It gives them an alternate medium to consume new and superior content amid the pandemic, added Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was prompt to add that after the theatres reopen, audiences can watch movies there, till then they can resort to OTT platforms for entertainment, said the Bhuj: The Pride of India actor. Further in the interview, Ajay Devgn added that OTT platforms provide filmmakers and content creators with an alternative medium to reach their desired audience. He lastly exclaimed that now content creators have a new medium to release movies with OTT platforms boom.

Also Read | Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Speaks About Bollywood, Says "They Only Care About Benefits"

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Her Journey As An Outsider In Bollywood; Read Details

Bhuj: The Pride of India to release on Disney Plus Hotstar

Bhuj: The Pride of India that marks the directorial debut of Abhishek Dudhaiya has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. The Ajay Devgn starrer is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Bhuj: The Pride of India is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vajir Singh, and Abhishek Dudhaiya under their respective banners.

Official poster of Bhuj: The Pride of India:

Also Read | Bollywood Quiz: Find Out Which Rohan In Bollywood Do You Relate To The Most

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update, 7 Bollywood Films To Release On Disney+ Hotstar & More

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has an array of films at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Maidaan. The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead. The Amit Sharma directorial is based on Syed Abdul Rahim, known as the architect of modern Indian football. Initially, National Award winner Keerthy Suresh was cast for the role opposite Ajay Devgn. However, due to date issues, the actor quit following which, Priyamani was signed for the film. The Ajay Devgn starrer is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.