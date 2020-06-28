Akshay, Alia, & Other Actors Who Will Be Working With Ajay Devgn In His Upcoming Films

The entertainment world and stars never seem to have a low key attitude even during the global pandemic. Bollywood celebrity, Ajay Devgn is always up to something to keep his fans entertained during the lockdown or update about his upcoming movies and projects that will always pique fan's attention. The Singham actor has a list of movies lined up for himself. Check out the upcoming projects in the pipeline for Ajay Devgn, and the stars with whom he will be working.

Sonakshi Sinha

Ajay will be essaying a pivotal role in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which also features actor Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut Jammwal, Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi. The movie helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya under the production banner of T-Series. Reportedly, the film is based on one of the chapters of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Ajay Devgn upcoming starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India will reportedly be completing the scenes left to shoot on sets, after the lockdown with the necessary precautions in place.

Akshay Kumar

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie with the director Rohit Shetty is Sooryavanshi. Going by the trailer, Ajay Devgn will be making a cameo appearance in the film. This film is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Sooryavanshi will be another big release of this year. This cop film is supposed to be a crossover between Singham, Simba, and Sooryavanshi - three of the actors from Shetty's cop universe films. Sooryavanshi stars actors Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh all together in a film.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is another actor with whom Ajay Devgn will be featuring in his upcoming movies, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. RRR is a fictional story about two fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is a historical film made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore with two prominent superstars of the Telugu film industry. The star cast of the film comprises of Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, jr.NTR, and Ram Charan.

Also, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt along with Ajay Devgn, and Emraan Hashmi. According to a leading news portal, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi have been added to the cast of the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. As per the reports, Emraan Hashmi has already shot for some of his portions alongside Alia Bhatt during the early months of 2020. While Ajay Devgn is now likely to join Alia Bhatt in the shooting once it recommences as the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

