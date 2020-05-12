Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif's Funny Moments That Will Leave Fans In Splits

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are one of the well-known actors in Bollywood. The two have starred in several films together such as Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan, Tees Maar Khan and many more. Starring in several films, the two reportedly share a good bond on-screen and off-screen. They are also often seen indulging in some fun banter that always manages to leave fans in splits. Here’s taking a look at Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s fun banter that will cheer you.

This scene is from the film Welcome. In the video, one can see Akshay Kumar trying to initiate a conversation with Katrina Kaif but keeps stumbling as he is nervous. And then she asks him to help her as he later realises that she’s playing a prank on him. Watch the funny video below.

The below scene is from the film Singh Is Kinng. In the video, one can see Akshay Kumar trying to impress Katrina Kaif by showing off his skills and talents. Towards the end they both bluff a common man to enjoy a free ride. Watch the video below.

In this video, one can see the cast and crew of Sooryavanshi having a fun day on the beach. Katrina Kaif and her co-team mate can be seen playing dog and bone while Katrina loses the round, she goes up to Akshay Kumar, who was directing her the whole time, and tells him to stop troubling him. Watch the video below.

It is reportedly said that Akshay Kumar loves pranking and troubling his co-stars in a fun way. In this video, one can see Akshay Kumar recording a video of Katrina Kaif who is cleaning the sets and is seen having a fun banter. Later Katrina drives him away with her broom. Watch his funny video below.

