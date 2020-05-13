Karisma Kapoor Flaunts Culinary Skills Yet Again, Bakes Delicious Choco Cupcakes

The world is currently on hold, due to the coronavirus pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. In such a situation, people are keeping themselves busy taking up different activities. Many people have turned towards cooking as a way to escape from the boredom. Cooking not only releases stress but good food also lifts up the mood. Recently, Bollywood’s superstar Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of delicious looking chocolate cupcakes made by her. Read ahead to know more-

Karisma Kapoor makes delicious chocolate cupcakes

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, actor Karisma Kapoor posted an image of the mouth-watering chocolate cupcakes made by her. Her post set the internet on fire and received more than one lakh likes in just a matter of time. Many of Karisma’s celebrity friends like Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Poonam Damania also left comments appreciating and praising Karisma. Karisma Kapoor captioned the post, “Cupcake anyone ? 🧁 Made by me😁😆”.

Karisma’s culinary trip

Karisma Kapoor has often been experimenting in the kitchen during the lockdown period. Karisma seems to have a sweet tooth and has posted various pictures of herself attempting to bake a cake since the quarantine has started. Karisma always includes “made by me” in the captions of the posts, flaunting her culinary skills.

On the work front

It has been years since Karisma Kapoor has left the acting business in Bollywood. For a couple of years, Karisma stayed off acting and was not seen anywhere on-screen. However, Karisma recently made a comeback into the world of acting with Ekta Kapoor’s web-series, Mentalhood. The show premiered on ALT Balaji, on March 11, 2020, and has received a lot of love from the fans.

