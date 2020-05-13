Akshay Kumar's 'Mast Kalandar' And Other Upbeat Songs To Uplift Mood Amid Lockdown

Akshay Kumar, one of the most prominent and celebrated actors in Bollywood, was last seen in Good Newwz and will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryvanshi co-starring Katrina Kaif. The actor has delivered several stellar performances in movies including Rustom, Padman, Yeh Dillagi, Dil To Pagal Hai, Khakee, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Garam Masala, Namastey London, Kesari, Holiday, and many more. The actor has also delivered several hit numbers that have been immensely loved by the audience. With all that said now, here are some of Akshay Kumar's upbeat numbers that can definitely lift your mood amid lockdown.

Akshay Kumar's upbeat songs

Mast Kalander

Heyy Babyy features this upbeat number, Mast Kalandar. The film is helmed by Sajid Khan, that got released in 2007. The song features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh along with Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The music video is produced under the label name, T-Series.

ALSO READ | When Akshay Kumar Opened Up About How He Deals With Negative Emotions

Om Mangalam

The song is featured in the movie Kambakkht Ishq and the movie is helmed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The music for the upbeat number is composed by Anu Malik, Salim- Sulaiman and RDB. The song is noted for its lyrics and the performances by Akshay Kumara and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the music video were also highly praised.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar And Deepika Padukone’s Funniest Scenes Together

Hookah Bar

This song is from the film Khiladi 786, that got released in 2012. The film features Asin, Mithun Chakraborty, Raj Babbar, and Himesh Reshammiya. The upbeat track is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and produced under the label name T-series. This is one of the most-viewed music videos featuring Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif's Funny Moments That Will Leave Fans In Splits

Make Some Noise For The Desi Boyz

Taken from the movie Desi Boyz. the movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. The upbeat song, Make Some Noise For The Desi Boyz, is sung by KK and Bob. The music received positive reviews and was even considered as one of the better 'masala' tracks of the year. It was also very popular among the audience.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's Hysterical Moments From His Comedy Flick 'Good Newwz'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.