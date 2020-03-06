Ajay Devgn-Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' Stands For 'Raghupati Raghav Rajaram'? Details Here

SS Rajamouli’s underproduction south film RRR is in the news for its casting, the intriguing storyline and also the name itself. RRR is the title given by the makers and they have not yet revealed what the abbreviation stands for. However, a report in the media has claimed that the abbreviation denotes Raghupati Raghav Rajaram. However, the film is yet to release but is already in the news for its suspense full name and storyline.

RRR stars prominent names from Bollywood. According to the media report, the film stars prominent actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, N.T.Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan. The big banner film with many renowned actors is most awaited by fans of the actors involved.

This upcoming film is helmed by SS Rajamouli and is slated to release in 2021. Recently, the makers released a launch meet-up video with Ram Charan, NTR Jr and SS Rajamouli in attendance.

The film encompasses the fiction writing of India’s freedom fighters. Alluri Sitarama Raju, Komaram Bheem were the front runners in defeating the British rule and Nizams in Hyderabad. The storyline is a fictional take on the epic events.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn making their south debut

Accoridng to media reports, RRR is the first South film of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The makers have begun the production process back in 2018. Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn for the first time in a film produced and released by South Indian producers and distributors respectively.

The Highway actor has many releases lined up for the upcoming years after Kalank namely Gangubai Kathiawadi, Takht and RRR. Alia's fans are also excited about the south debut. The film was supposed to release in July 2020. However, it was pushed ahead to January 2021, due to unavailability of dates and other reasons.

