Ajay Devgn Refuses To Accept Remuneration For SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Ajay Devgn has been enjoying the massive success of his latest blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It was Ajay's 100th film and proved to be one of the most fruitful projects of his career, garnering immense praise from fans and critics alike. The Golmaal actor will soon be seen in the much-awaited RRR.

Ajay Devgn refuses to accept remuneration for RRR

According to an entertainment portal, Ajay Devgn will make a cameo appearance in the film. The magnum opus directed by SS Rajamouli will feature a huge star cast. As per media reports, Ajay will not charge for his performance in the film. Reportedly, when the producer, DVV Danayya, offered to pay Ajay’s remuneration, the actor refused to take it.

The portal claimed that Ajay and SS Rajamouli are good friends and hence, Ajay opted to not charge a single penny. The stars became friends during the shooting of Eega when Ajay helped with the voiceover for Eega’s Hindi version Makkhi in 2012. It was claimed by the entertainment portal that Ajay was offered the same remuneration as that of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. However, Ajay reportedly refused to take the money and stated that he agreed to act in the film only because of his friendship with Rajamouli.

RRR features a huge star cast and is one of the most anticipated films for Tollywood. The film is expected to be a period drama set in pre-independent India. It is also said that the life of two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, will be narrated in the film. Ram Charan will be seen playing the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju while Jr NTR, on the other hand, will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

