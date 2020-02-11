Has RRR Beaten SS Rajamouli's Bahubaali 2's Pre-release Records Already?

Bahubaali 2 was director SS Rajamouli's most successful movie till now, which has broken all records- regional, national as well as international. However, his upcoming movie RRR is estimated to be a bigger success. In fact, the movie has already broken the previous records of the director and Bahubaali 2.

RRR to beat Bahubaali 2?

Even before its release, SS Rajamouli's RRR has started breaking records. The theatrical rights of the movie registered at whopping amounts. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions have registered an estimated amount of ₹215 crores (Nizam – 75 crores, Andhra – 100 crores and Ceded – 40 crores) up till now. The rights for RRR have been sold to Karnataka for ₹50 crores approximately.

Kerala has bought the rights at an estimated amount of ₹15 crores while Tamil Nadu's amount is still in discussion. The overseas rights for SS Rajamouli's RRR have been bought for an estimated amount of ₹70 crores. All these amounted to more than ₹400 crores approximately and RRR reportedly became the first film to do a pre-release business of such a huge amount both in South Indian and overseas alone.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Refuses To Accept Remuneration For SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

RRR has already shattered the record of SS Rajamouli's Bahubaali 2 for pre-release business. The margin was reportedly a huge one. The makers of RRR are looking for a similar track for their business in North India as Bahubaali 2 was a roaring success. It is still now the biggest blockbuster in Hindi cinema. Bahubaali 2's box office collection is estimated to be ₹1024 crores in all. Looking at this number, RRR box office might also incur similar earnings.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma Is Now 'Ramu Grandpa,' As SS Rajamouli Wishes Him On Granddaughter's Birth

RRR is currently one of the most awaited films of next year. The movie also has a star-studded cast with Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj among others. RRR also stars international actors like Ray Stevenson from Thor, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. This SS Rajamouli directorial be released in 10 languages. RRR release date is slated to be January 8, 2021.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli To Add A Special Song For Alia Bhatt In 'RRR' For THIS Reason?

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting For SS Rajamouli's RRR, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.