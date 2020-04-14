Ajay Devgn's Top Movie Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist

Ajay Devgn is all set to star in several films this year. He was last seen as Tanya, in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and will be next seen in Sooryavanshi, along with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Devgn will also be seen in RRR, a Tollywood flick. Devgn has also starred in several films that have gone on to become cult classics. Read on to know more about Ajay Devgn songs that one can add to their workout playlist.

READ | Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Appearances In Dual Roles | See List Of Movies



Ajay Devgn songs for workout playlists

Singham title track

In 2011, Devgn starred in the film Singham, which went on to become a part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. In the film, he played the role of DCP Bajirao Singham. The film performed very well at the box-office. The title track of the film went on to become an iconic song and has garnered a huge fan-following. It is a highly energetic song that one can add to their workout playlist. The song starts with chantings and praises of the Lion god.

Bolo Har Har Har

Bolo Har Har is a song by Mithoon Badshah and was featured in the film Shivaay. It is one of the most energetic songs featuring Ajay Devgn. The lyrics of this song, as the title suggests, is praise for Lord Shiva. The film features Ajay Devgn, Sayyeshaa, Erika Kaar, and Abigail Eames in prominent roles. Shivaay was directed by Ajay Devgn himself. It is a perfect addition to a morning workout playlist.

READ | Ruslaan Mumtaz Reveals The Issue He Faced After Birth Of His Son Rayaan Amid COVID Crisis



Aata Majhi Satakli

Aata Majhi Satakli is a song by Yo Yo Honey Singh. It is featured in the film Singham Returns, which is the second film in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. The movie featured Kareena Kapoor in the lead along with Devgn. The film also featured Amole Gupte, Dayanand Shetty, and Anupam Kher in the supporting roles. Here is the song:

READ | Milap Zaveri Talks About Satyameva Jayate 2's Schedule And Theme For The Third Part



READ | Bunty And Jojo Have A Fun Banter 'Sacred Games' Style Amid COVID-19 Lockdown



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.