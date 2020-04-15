Ajay Devgn's Movies Based On Freedom Fighters; See Full List

Ajay Devgn received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor has several upcoming projects in hand including Maidaan, Chanakya, Thank God, and the Hindi remake of Telugu's Kaithi. Ajay Devgn has appeared in movies of different genres throughout his career. Out of all, his patriotic movies have gained immense attention over the years. Here are Ajay Devgn's movies that are based on freedom fighters:

Ajay Devgn's movies based on freedom fighters

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a 2002 movie that revolves around the story of the late young revolutionary, Bhagat Singh. The movie is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Kumar Taurani and Ramesh Taurani. The flick features Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, and Akhilendra Mishra in major roles. The Legend of Bhagat Singh is considered to be one of the best performances of Ajay Devgn. The actor even won a National Film Award for his performance in the film.

ALSO READ | After Tanhaji Success, Ajay Devgn's Rs 7 Cr 'Maidaan' Stadium Set Faces Anxious Covid Wait

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Cousin Dharmendra Sharma To Helm Hindi Remake Of 'Kaithi'?

RRR

Bahubali director SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most highly anticipated movies. The flick features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in pivotal roles. The cast also includes Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt and fans are excited to watch the Bollywood superstars in the movie. If the reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are expected to play the lead roles.

In a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, SS Rajamouli revealed how Ajay Devgn is the perfect fit for the film as they were in search of an actor who the whole country believes in. He further revealed that he was happy when Ajay Devgn accepted the offer.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Photos With Rohit Shetty Prove They Share A Great Bond

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Bhoot' Was First Offered To This Actor? Learn Interesting Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.