Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Total Dhamaal' Hilarious Mistakes That Went Unnoticed By Many

In 2019, Ajay Devgn played the lead character in Indra Kumar’s multi-starrer Total Dhamaal. The movie is the third addition to the Dhamaal franchise and also casts Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a group of people who learn about a hidden treasure and then they race to find it and claim it. The laughter riot did wonders at the box-office and was a super success. However, there are some hilarious mistakes in the movie that went unnoticed by the makers of the movie. Read ahead to know all about them-

Total Dhamaal hilarious mistakes

In the first scene of the movie, where Guddu and Jonny are hanging from the building and Jonny takes out a phone from Guddu’s pocket to click a selfie, a flash is seen coming out of the phone without actually even having the flash sign on the phone. It is also shown that they are taking pictures but there are no pictures that are seen getting added to the gallery.

Commissioner AP Mullick is seen wearing a black belt at the time Guddu and Jonny tie him up with a wire. However, in the immediate next scene where all his workers are trying to save him, he can’t get a hold of him and his pants tear apart very badly. While his pant is tearing apart, there is no belt worn by him.

In the scene where Adi messes up an Art Gallery terribly, he only touches the things kept on the shelf, then how is it possible for the alphabets stuck on the wall to get misplaced?

In the scene where Adi and Manav are driving in a car and Manav gets distracted because of a girl in the car beside him and is almost going to meet with an accident with a truck. However, when the truck passes by, the girl and her car suddenly vanish away as the car can’t be seen anywhere, and it is just Manav’s car and the truck on the road.

In the scene where Adi is getting sucked into the sand, he asks Manav to get a rope for him. Manav gets a snake to help Adi out and he even takes the help of the snake to come out of the sand. After the work of the snake is done, Adi and Manav throw the snake away and he even vanishes with no trace at all. And, in the same scene, Adi and Manav spot a bunch of clothes hanging to dry under the sun in the middle of a desert, but there is not one person or house seen till as far as you can see in the scene.

