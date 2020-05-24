Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal': Intriguing Trivia About Superhit Comedy Flick

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has completed over two decades in the film industry. For those who have grown up watching his '90s flicks, may be very well aware of his power-packed and outstanding performances. The actor has also proved his incredible acting skills and is also quite active on social media. Some of the actor's best performances include The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Phool Aur Kante, Naajayaz, Zakhm, Lajja, Company, Khakee, Kaal, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Singham and many more. Ajay Devgn has bagged over 32 awards, which include National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. Apart from this, the actor has also won the hearts of his fans with his unique dressing sense and style.

One of the most bankable actors in the Bollywood film industry, Ajay Devgn has carved his own niche with his stellar performances in comedy movies like Golmaal. The movie got released in the year 2006. Apart from the storyline, the movie is also known for its soundtracks.

He has won the hearts of millions with his defining role in Golmaal. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Dhillin Mehta, the movie features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen in key roles. With all that said, read on to know more details about some of the most interesting trivia about the movie:

Ajay Devgn's Golmaal: Fun Unlimited - Interesting trivia about the film

The movie marks Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's return to the comedy genre.

Ajay performed an epic bike stunt in the movie and that is a tribute to his stunt from his debut film Phool Aur Kaante.

The plot of the comedy film is based on a plat titled Aflatoon, which was created by Mihir Bhuta and Neeraj Vora, which was further based and adopted from a Marathi play titled Ghar-Ghar, by Harsh Shivsharan.

Popular Marathi actor Siddhartha Jadhav's kickstarted his acting career in Hindi movie with this movie. \

Golmaal marked the only flick from the entire Golmaal franchise to feature Sharman Joshi, the actor is not featured in the other three movies in spite of playing the lead role in the first instalment.

The title song of the comedy flick was loosely adapted and sampled from the popular song by Jamaican rapper, Sean Paul, that is Temperature.

