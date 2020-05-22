Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Pushed To December Release On Vijay Diwas

Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India might have a new release date due to the nationwide lockdown that put a stop to its shooting schedule. The film, which was set to release on Independence Day this year, will mostly have a release in mid-December on the 49th anniversary of the 13-day war between India and Pakistan. The team is yet to complete the last schedule which is the primary reason for the delay.

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India which is reported to be a tribute to the Indian Air Force. According to a report in a leading daily, the last schedule of the film is yet to be wrapped because of which the team might not be able to deliver the film in theatres at its scheduled time.

As per reports, Bhuj: The Pride Of India makers have decided to go for another plan which has the film’s release date set for mid-December, which marks the 49th anniversary of the Indo-Pakistan war and hence, will also resonate with the theme of the film. The plot of the film is based on how the Indian Air Force officers, lead by Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, reconstructed a ruined airbase in Bhuj. The airbase was previously destroyed by the Pakistan Army and was effectively brought back to life by the IAF team.

According to reports, a week-long stint that includes filming some action sequences featuring Ajay Devgn is yet to be finished. Initially, the makers were considering releasing the film on January 26, 2021, but then they realised that Vijay Diwas, that marks India’s victory in the 1971 war, is celebrated on December 16. The makers reportedly felt that since Bhuj: The Pride Of India tries to narrate a chapter from the 1971 war, it was appropriate to be released the film around Vijay Diwas.

Ajay Devgn’s other film called Maidan had booked a slot for December 11, which will now be taken up by Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film Maidan is yet to finish a major portion and hence it has been reportedly pushed to 2021.

