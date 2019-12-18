Ajay Devgn In 2019: A Look Back At 'Singham' Star's Journey This Year

Actor Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming historical film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, his 100th film. Ajay Devgn marked his debut in Bollywood with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. Since then, the actor has delivered several successful films throughout his career. Famous for his performances in films like Singham and the Golmaal series, Ajay Devgn had a spectacular 2019, as the actor's films like Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De were well-received by the audience and critics. Here is a look back at the actor’s journey in 2019.

Ajay Devgn’s journey in 2019

Ajay Devgn graced the theatres in 2019 with De De Pyaar De and Total Dhamaal. While Total Dhamaal was appreciated by the audience and critics, De De Pyaar De got mixed responses. Considered as Ajay Devgn’s most successful film in 2019, Total Dhamaal earned more than ₹147 crores. Recently, fans and friends from the film industry congratulated Ajay Devgn on the release of his 100th film. Expressing his gratitude, Ajay Devgn thanked his fans and friends with an Instagram post. Take a look at the video:

Ajay's next projects

Ajay Devgn is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has many releases lined up for the coming year. The actor's next film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior chronicles the story of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader who locks horns with the Mughal empire. The movie also stars Kajol in a leading role. Ajay Devgn will be also seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk. The movie chronicles the story of how 300 women of Madhapur, Gujarat are led by IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who played a pivotal part in India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Ajay Devgn's fashion choices

While Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal have proved their love for fashion with their sartorial choices, Ajay Devgn is not lagging behind. Here are some pictures which prove that Ajay

Devgn is a true fashion icon:

