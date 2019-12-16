Ajay Devgn Admits To Believing In Astrology But Says Hard Work Is Important

Ajay Devgn is all set for the release of his much-awaited film Tanhaji. The film is expected to be released on January 10, 2020. Recently Ajay and Kajol were guests at an event hosted by a leading news channel. The actors discussed several aspects of their filmography and the fact that Tanhaji will be Ajay’s 100th film.

Ajay Devgn: Astrology mein main zaroor maanta hoon, lekin mehnat zyada hota hai

Ajay was questioned about his films and the nature of roles that attracts him. He was also asked his views on online trolling and if he believes in astrology. The actor said that he believes in astrology and that he does discuss a date before the release of any film. However, the actor continued that while he does believe in astrology, nothing comes before hard work.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is among one of the most anticipated films for 2020. The film features a rich history of the fierce Maratha warriors and the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 against Udaybhan Singh Rathod. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of the antagonist in the film while Kajol will play the role of Savitribai, the wife of Tanhaji Malusare. The film has already been appreciated by fans for the impeccable costume designs and near-perfect portrayal of the historical figures. The film is directed by Om Raut and is expected to release on January 10, 2020.

