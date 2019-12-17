Ajay Devgn Rejects Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film For The Second Time, Here's Why

Ajay Devgn has become the talk of the town since his next movie Tanhaji: An Unsung Warrior is soon to hit theatres. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also on the lookout to grab Ajay Devgn for his next movie. According to a report in a leading news portal, Ajay Devgn rejected the role of Tansen, offered by Bhansali for his next project Baiju Bawra.

It's a no from Ajay Devgn

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on the movie Baiju Bawra after Gangubai Kathiawadi. The story will trace the journey of Baiju Bawra, who is a singer belonging to the peasant class. He successfully scores over the legendary singer Tansen. According to the report, sources say that the role of Baiju is far more important and crucial than that of Tansen. This could be one of the central reasons why Ajay Devgn rejected the role.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali seems to be going through a rough phase. The director is reportedly already facing problem looking for the leading man in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie will see Alia Bhatt in the role of Gangubai.

The report also claims that this isn't the first time that Ajay Devgn has declined an offer by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Devgn was reportedly Bhansali's first choice for the role of Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani. The last time the duo paired together was in the movie Hum... Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Ajay Devgn is currently busy with the promotions of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. A song from the movie called Maay Bhavani was released by the team of the film. The song features Kajol and Ajay Devgn. Here is Ajay Devgn's post about the song.

