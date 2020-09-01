Ajay Devgn And Ileana D'Cruz To Star Opposite Each Other For The Third Time: Reports

The chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz was commendable in the past two films --- Badshaho and Raid. The duo undoubtedly shared an amazing onscreen relationship which was loved by fans. Thus, now the duo is reportedly coming together for yet another film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz will be seen together once again on the big screen. Ajay Devgn is all set to make his digital debut with a film for which Ileana D'Cruz has been roped in to play his love interest. Thus fans are eager to find out how the chemistry between the two actors works out for the upcoming project.

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz to share screen space again?

According to the news portal, Idris Elba’s Luther is the film that will get an Indian adaptation for the digital debut by Ajay Devgn. There is still very little known about the film and the plot. However, Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz may be seen together for the film, as confirmed by the portal.

A source informed the portal that the team of the upcoming project wanted a powerful onscreen couple. Thus Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz were approached for the roles. The source further added that this project will be marked as Ileana's first web series if she decides to be a part of the project. The source continued their point by mentioning that until now the actor has loved the script and the idea.

The source further remarked that Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz share a good rapport with each other. Therefore, the makers expect to get Ileana on board as soon as the production of the web series starts. Closing the statement, the source informed that as of now, Ileana D'Cruz has been discussing modalities in regards to the series; however, if she does accept the web series, she will be playing the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife in it.

Besides that, Ileana will be seen next in The Big Bull featuring Abhishek Bachchan. The film has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn, who will be seen in another film, Bhuj: The Pride of India, to be released on OTT.

