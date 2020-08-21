Ajay Devgn To Collaborate With Yash Raj Films For A Superhero Franchise?

Singham actor Ajay Devgn will reportedly soon team up with Yash Raj Films for their first-ever movie. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the film in talks will be a part of the 50th celebration of the production house and is touted to be one of the big-budgeted movies of next year. According to the outlet, the film will mark the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail.

Ajay Devgn teams up with YRF?

The superhero film is also reportedly planned to spin a franchise out of it. The outlet further stated that the preparation of the film was going on over a long time. Along with it, the project is expected to emerge out as a ‘big-screen spectacle’. The reports further suggest the news has made a trade analyst extremely happy who went on to say that the success of Baahubali series has shown that Indian audiences do come in big numbers to watch a film that has ‘scale, effects and grandeur’.

The source added that the success of movies like Avengers has proven that ‘superhero movies are in vogue’ currently and can work ‘big time’ if handled well. According to the source, Yash Raj Films has already achieved successful action-based franchised like Tiger Zinda Hai and Dhoom. Now, this news brings them taking the next big step by entering into the ‘superhero franchise space and the movie will surely pay ‘dividends’.

What is next in store for Ajay Devgn?

On the professional front, Ajay has a dozen interesting projects lined up for him. He will next feature in Bhuj: The Pride of India, a war action movie helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Set during the Indo-Pak War of 1971, the movie essays the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who reconstructed the IAF airbase in Bhuj with the help of 300 local women. The movie will soon have an OTT release on Disney + Hotstar.

Apart from this, Ajay will also be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Alia Bhatt. It is a biographical crime movie based on a chapter of Mafia Queens Of Mumbai written by Hussain Zaidi. Lastly, he will also have a brief role in S.S. Rajamouli’s action-drama RRR.

