Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ajay Devgn’s Photos With His Sister Are True Sibling Goals

Ajay Devgn’s sister Neelam Devgn shared an unseen picture with her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Neelam Gandhi often shares adorable pictures with Ajay Devgn. Be it vacation pictures or the duo being decked up for a festival, Ajay Devgn's sister is often seen showering love on her brother on social media. Here are some pictures of Ajay Devgn and Neelam Devgn Gandhi which make it evident that they share a great bond.

Ajay Devgn and Neelam's pictures

Ajay Devgn captured candidly on Neelam's wedding

In this picture, Ajay Devgn is seen escorting his sister as she is dressed in bridal attire. The duo is captured candidly as they look down while walking. Ajay Devgn is seen donning a striped shirt with formal pants. He also has a turban wrapped around his head. Ajay Devgn’s sister Neelam Devgn Gandhi is dressed in red and golden bridal attire.

Neelam Devgn Gandhi addressed her brother as her best friend who has always held her hand and made sure she walks an obstacle-free road always. She also mentioned that there cannot be a better brother for her in this whole world. Ajay Devgn’s sister also called him her leg puller, her guardian and the person who knows her inside out. Take a look at this adorable picture.

Ajay Devgn and his sister celebrating Diwali together

In this picture, both Ajay Devgn and his sister are seen posing in ethnic attires. The duo is seen donning a wide smile for the camera. While Ajay Devgn's sister is all glammed up in a long floral ethnic attire, the Singham actor kept it casual with a pink and white ethnic ensemble. This picture was taken on the occasion of Diwali.

Neelam's vacation selfie with her brother

Neelam Devgn Gandhi shared a picture with Ajay Devgn when they were out for vacation. In the picture, the duo donned a wide smile as they posed for a picture. Not to miss, the beautiful background of water which made their picture even more eye-pleasing. Neelam Devgn Gandhi called it 'sibling chilling' as she shared the picture with her brother.

Neelam Gandhi shared a selfie with her brother Ajay Devgn. She is often seen celebrating different festivals with her brother's family. In this selfie, the duo is seen donning a smile as they pose for a picture. They are seen wearing ethnic attires. Take a look at this picture.

