The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ajay Devgn Shares Glimpses Of The Youth Watching 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', See Pics

Bollywood News

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' hit the theatres this Friday, on January 10, 2020. To mark the day, lead actor Ajay Devgn shared some glimpses from the premiere.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
ajay devgn

Ajay Devgn’s historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior recently hit the silver screens. The movie stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sharma in prominent roles. This Om Raut-directorial is one of the most anticipated films this year.

Besides which, Kajol and Ajay will be collaborating for this movie after a long time. Besides impressing masses with his unconventional performance in the much-anticipated film, Saif Ali Khan has also caught the audience’s attention for his unusual look in the movie. 

ALSO READ | Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn says 'no Hindutva' in movie, director reacts to 'saffronisation'

On the occasion of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s release, Ajay Devgn shared some pictures from the movie premiere of Tanhaji at INOX. The cinema hall was houseful with young students watching Maharashtra’s history with keen interest.

Ajay Devgn looked flattered by the response. He captioned the post as “Our youth watching their history unfold infront of them @INOXMovies” and tagged the director, Om Raut and the production houses. Check out the post below.

Tanhaji Review:

The historical drama directed by Om Raut is gaining a massive response from the audiences and critics. Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s acting are being highly appreciated. Ajay and Kajol’s pairing is also being loved by the fans. Critics are also loving the VFX and the direction of the film. Check out the Twitter reactions.

ALSO READ | Taimur Ali Khan's Reaction To Papa Saif's Look In 'Tanhaji' Is Priceless, Watch

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Children's Reaction To 'Tanhaji' Trailer Will Melt Your Heart

ALSO READ | 'Tanhaji' Actor Sharad Kelkar On His Time In Bollywood: "I Am Happy In The Film Industry"

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AP CM APPEARS BEFORE CBI
SAMBIT PATRA ON SC'S ORDER ON J&K
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
AZAD WELCOMES SC DECISION ON J-K
SC STAYS NCLAT ORDER OVER CYRUS
ROHIT SHARMA ON WT20