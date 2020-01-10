Kajol Redefining Simplicity And Elegance In Recent Promotional Events! See Pics

Kajol redefines simplicity and grace with her latest saree look for the ongoing promotions of film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She is seen on multiple social media sites, broadcasting interviews for promoting her film. The actor has donned several looks for these promotional soirees.

But the recent green ethnic saree with a cream coloured blouse is stealing all the attention. We decode Kajol’s saree look here.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Sports A "mad" Look In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's BTS Video | WATCH

Kajol’s personal stylist Radhika Mehra shared a series of images on her social media account on Instagram. Clearly Kajol's saree clad avatars are topping the style game of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor.

Dressed in a sombre Raw Mango silk-cotton ensemble Kajol is definitely excelling in her traditional look. Her style team opted for a high back, cream, sleeveless blouse. Topping the look, she chose a simple flower stud as her accessory. The clean, high pony with semi puff front is just right for the look.

The actor's saree had some intricate embroidered placed rather in simplicity. Lastly, the saree she wore had golden embroidery work as well. The look that Kajol opted is definitely ethnic wear goals.

Also Read | 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior': Ajay Devgn Starrer's Second Trailer Released | Watch Here

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Song 'Maay Bhavani' Has Ajay Devgn And Kajol In Festive Mood

About 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

The film is directed by Om Raut and is slated to release on January 10th, 2020. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar. The trailer of the movie had come out on December 16, 2019. According to trailer and media reports, in the film, Kajol will be essaying the role of Savitribai, Tanhaji's wife.

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Song Maay Bhavani Beautifully Showcases Ajay-Kajol's Chemistry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.