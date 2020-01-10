Ajay Devgn Wants Both 'Tanhaji' And 'Chhapaak' To Do Well At The Box Office

Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone will be sharing the same release dates for their Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak respectively. The two films this the big screens this Friday and Ajay had some considerable thing to say regarding the same.

Ajay opened up about his views on the clash at the box-office and he wants both films to do well. He backed up his statement by saying that at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects. The actor spoke up while he was at the screening of Tanhaji for school children on the day of his release in Mumbai.

Read more to know about reviews of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior reviews

Since the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has hit the cinemas, the fans have started spamming the internet with their reviews. Some are claiming this to be one of the most powerful and amazing patriotic movies.

Others are giving out negative reviews about the film. Looking at the number of positive reviews, the film seems to be a great portrayal of the unsung heroes of India and lays emphasis on the difficulties they went through.

Tanhaji Reviews

Kesari vs #TanhajiTheUnsungWarriror



Same Genre



Same Ratings



Screens, Release date, music wise Kesari > #Tanhaji



Kesari solo, Tanhaji Clash



If Tanhaji Does more Business than Kesari On BoxOffice then Everyone should accept the fact that Ajay is bigger Star than Akshay. pic.twitter.com/O40ADTpUgx — 🌠 MASS 🌠 RADHE 🌠 (@Being_RajArya_) January 10, 2020

Whistles, clapping and appreciation.#Tanhaji getting standing ovation at most of the places. 💥🔥👍#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior

Chaa Gaye @ajaydevgn 👏👏#SaifAliKhan is no way behind 💪👍 — REAL BOXOFFICE (@teamrb_) January 10, 2020

In Pune...All records are broken..First time in Indian cinema.. Earliest 1st show has been alloted. !!12:35 AM show...Can you imagine that? Crazineess of people is skyhigh than south people in Maharashtra👌👌👌 Jay Maharashtra!!!#TanhajiReview #Tanhaji #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/quCLR6o8XR — Pavan K. (@pavankhedkar07) January 10, 2020

