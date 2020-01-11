The Debate
'Tanhaji' Box-office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's Film Opens With A Terrific Figure

Bollywood News

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the numbers of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has opened with an amazing double-digit figure on day one at the box-office. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the numbers and it is — Rs. 15.10 crore. He also added that the film has done extremely well in Maharashtra and has the potential to earn more on the weekend because of positive reviews by both viewers and reviewers.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Review: Fans in awe of Saif Ali Khan, praise Ajay Devgn's act

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a historical drama. The movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare who was a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader. The movie is helmed by Om Raut. The movie clashed with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' and Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'.

Ajay Devgn shares the most honest review of his film 'Tanhaji', see pic

On the occasion of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s release, Ajay Devgn shared some pictures earlier on Friday from the movie premiere of Tanhaji at INOX cinemas in the city. The cinema hall was packed with young students watching Maharashtra’s history with keen interest. Ajay Devgn looked flattered by the responses as he captioned the post as “Our youth watching their history unfold in front of them @INOXMovies” and tagged the director and the production houses.

Saif Ali Khan reveals what made him take up negative role in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Fan Reviews

Chhapaak vs Tanhaji leads to Congress vs BJP at theatres; Raveena Tandon has quirky take

 

 

