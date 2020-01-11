'Tanhaji' Box-office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's Film Opens With A Terrific Figure

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has opened with an amazing double-digit figure on day one at the box-office. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the numbers and it is — Rs. 15.10 crore. He also added that the film has done extremely well in Maharashtra and has the potential to earn more on the weekend because of positive reviews by both viewers and reviewers.

#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 15.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a historical drama. The movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare who was a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader. The movie is helmed by Om Raut. The movie clashed with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' and Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'.

On the occasion of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s release, Ajay Devgn shared some pictures earlier on Friday from the movie premiere of Tanhaji at INOX cinemas in the city. The cinema hall was packed with young students watching Maharashtra’s history with keen interest. Ajay Devgn looked flattered by the responses as he captioned the post as “Our youth watching their history unfold in front of them @INOXMovies” and tagged the director and the production houses.

Humbled by this gesture, thank you guys https://t.co/YcjJ9kNA1g — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020

Fan Reviews

#TanhajiReview @ajaydevgn @SaifOnline @itsKajolD Tanhaji is a great watch. The war scenes are so well captured. A great ode to the great warrior ! The children still can’t help singing “Shankara re Shankara” n “ nananana na .... desh sajega “. More such movies needed — Parth (@parthgovil) January 11, 2020

Ajay Devgn take a bow. You have done what no one could in Bollywood, resurrect the legacy of a forgotten warrior. Words won’t be enough to mention the way he portrayed Subedar Tanaji Malusare on screen. #TanhajiReview.. Go and watch it @JalAniDhur 🇮🇳👏💥 #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior — TJ (@IamTarunJoshii) January 11, 2020

