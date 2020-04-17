Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Collaborations With Director Kuku Kohli

Ajay Devgn is one of the most acclaimed Bollywood actors. Devgn's movies that remain widely popular include Tanhaji, Phool Aur Kaante, Golmaal, Singham, Jaan and many more. He has worked with a number of personalities including late director Sandesh Kohli, better known as Kuku Kohli. Ajay Devgn and Kuku Kohli had their first film, Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. Listed below are Ajay Devgn's most memorable movies with Kuku Kohli.

Ajay Devgn's most memorable collaborations with Kuku Kohli

1) Phool Aur Kaante

This was actor Ajay Devgn's first film. Director Sandesh Kohli and Ajay Devgn shared a strong bond due to this 1991 film. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Madhoo and Aruna Irani in lead roles. Devgn's name in the film was also Ajay. The action and drama-filled film has 5.9 rating on IMDb.

2) Suhaag

This was the second collaboration of director Kuku Kohli with Ajay Devgn. The film released in 1994 and made quite some news back then. It starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, and Nagma in lead roles. This was the first film to see actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn together.

3) Haqeeqat

This was the third collaboration of director Kuku Kohli with Ajay Devgn. The film came out in the year 1995. The film starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in significant roles. Surprisingly all three films of Ajay Devgn with director Kuku Kohli have the character named Ajay in them. Actors Aruna Irani and Mohan Joshi were also a part of this film. This film has only a rating of 4.6 on IMDb.

