Here Are Some Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Collaborations With Director Milan Luthria

Ajay Devgn has starred in over a hundred movies in Bollywood. The actor, apart from having a strong base in films, also has a remarkable influence on social media. Ajay Devgn has worked with a number of famous personalities, directors and more. One of Ajay Devgn's popular director happens to be Milan Luthria.

Ajay Devgn and Milan Luthria have worked together on a number of films. Listed below are some of Ajay Devgn's most memorable collaborations with the director, Milan Luthria.

Ajay Devgn's most memorable collaborations with Milan Luthria

1) Kachche Dhaage

This was the very first collaboration of Ajay Devgn with director Milan Luthria. The film was released in 1999. Kachche Dhaage received an IMDb rating of 6.0. It stars Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Kachche Dhaage had many similarities with Jackie Chan's 1987 film Armour of God.

2) Once Upon a Time in Mumbai

This film is another collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Milan Luthria. The 2010 film made quite some noise upon its release. It also has a second installation directed by Milan Luthria. The movie also stars actors Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai, and Randeep Hooda in lead roles.

3) Baadshaho

This 2017 film starring Ajay Devgn did not do as well as expected. This Milan Luthria film stars Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, and Vidyut Jammwal, among others, in prominent roles. The film received an average rating of 4.9 on IMDb. The film was very well promoted and the trailer also impressed fans.

