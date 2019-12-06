Kajol's Roles In Films That Made Her An Icon Through The 1990s

Kajol has been one of the most popular actors through the '90s. She defined Bollywood in the that decade and always brought charisma on the big screen. She continues to be one of the most versatile actors that Bollywood has ever produced even to this day. Here are some of her best performances over the years.

5 of Kajol's versatile roles

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

The iconic mystery killer was one of the most famous films in 1997. The film not only created a mass impact but also introduced fans to a different type of thrill in cinema. Kajol’s revelation as the killer is what made the film the massive success that it became. She won a Filmfare award for the best actor in a negative role that year for her portrayal of a serial killer in the film.

Baazigar

This was the first time the audience saw the iconic pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on screen. Kajol played the role of a girl in the pursuit of her sister’s killer. The film did extremely well and Kajol was appreciated for her role. Her acting was appreciated by her fans and critics alike.

Fanaa

Fanaa marked Kajol’s comeback in Bollywood after her five-year break from the Hindi film industry. She played the role of a blind girl who falls in love with a tourist guide. This tourist guide happens to be an undercover terrorist. She managed to portray the role convincingly and delivered a stellar performance in the film

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

The one movie that defines Bollywood and is still running in cinemas is the classic movie DDLJ. The movie defined romance and really bought out the chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Her role in the film as Simran was one of the most iconic in Indian film history. She defined the character and delivered a fabulous performance that impressed fans and critics alike.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Kajol has been a part of several iconic films and this is certainly part of that list. She played the role of the cheerful Punjabi girl. She delivered some of her best performances in the film and managed to deliver all the right emotions through the film.

