Ajay Devgn was one of the most popular romantic and action film hero of the 90s. He paired with many actors like Kajol, Madhur Dixit and Karisma Kapoor during the 90s. Ajay Devgn worked with Madhuri Dixit for nearly 3 films while he collaborated with Karisma Kapoor for around 5 films. Take a look at the reviews and box office collection of their films to know which pair was most loved by the audience on the silver screen.

Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit or Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor: Which pair is better?

Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit

Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit worked together for films like Lajja, Yeh Raatse Hain Pyaar ke and Total Dhammal. Actors Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn were seen as husband and wife in the film Yeh Raatse Hain Pyaar ke. The film was considered as average at the box office with an est. collection of ₹13 crores.

The film Yeh Raatse Hain Pyaar ke was a film about a man who impersonates as his look-alike and stays with his family, only to realise the family already knew about his plans. Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit were also seen in the film Total Dhammal and Lajja. In the film Lajja, Madhur Dixit was seen as a theatre artist while Ajay Devgn was seen as a local dacoit. In Total Dhammal, they were seen as thugs in search of a hidden treasure.

Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor

Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor worked together for films like Jigar, Dhanwaan, Sangram, Suhhaag and Shaktimaan. They were seen as a pair in film Jigar. The film’s plot is based on an English film Bloodsport. Karisma Kapoor was seen as Ajay Devgn’s love interest in the film Jigar. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. Moreover, Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor's chemistry also did not come under the limelight.

In the films, Sangram and Dhanwaan, Karisma Kapoor played the role of a side lover in the supporting role. These films also received mixed reviews from the critics. In the film Shaktiman, Ajay Devgn was seen as Karisma Kapoor’s lover, but the film also received mixed reviews from the critics.

