When Sushant Singh Rajput Was Mistaken For Being A Physicist By A Cambridge PhD Scholar

The untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shockwaves across the country. The entertainment industry and the whole nation is mourning the loss of the actor. Besides acting, Sushant Singh Rajput also seemed to be passionate about astronomy and physics. The actor was once mistaken as a physicist by a Cambridge PhD scholar. The Cambridge PhD scholar recently took to her Twitter to recollect her experience.

When Sushant Singh Rajput was mistaken as a physicist

Cambridge PhD scholar Namrata Datta shared her memory of bumping onto Sushant Singh Rajput at the Paris airport. Talking about that, she said that she knew she was talking to a genius when Sushant Singh Rajput explained her quantum physics. In the series of tweets, the Cambridge PhD scholar said that she had no idea that Sushant Singh Rajput was a Bollywood star. She thought that he was a physicist studying in France. She further added that when he told her that he is an actor she asked him why and she is still finding it hard to believe that he is no more.

The way he explained quantum physics to me at Paris airport, I knew I was talking to a genius. His birthday is on 21st January and mine 26th January. We were both drinking alone to celebrate our birthdays. Then we discussed DNA n X-ray crystallography method. 🤦‍♀️ — Namrata Datta (@candinam) June 16, 2020

about 2 years ago. I had no idea he was a Bollywood star. I thought he was a physicist studying in France. The way he was explaining physics was mesmerising. Later he told me he is an actor and I actually asked him Why? I am still finding it hard to believe that he is no more. — Namrata Datta (@candinam) June 16, 2020

The Cambridge PhD scholar further went on to talk about her conversation about Sushant Singh Rajput at the airport. She was super impressed by his intelligence and knowledge. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s interest in Physics, she revealed that Sushant had asked her if he could apply for scholarships to get into physics.

You know what Sushant asked me, disregarding the causalities due to space time continuum, what is the one thing you would want to change? I jokingly replied get married to a rich man and produce lots of babies. When I asked him the same thing, he said, study physics. 😔 — Namrata Datta (@candinam) June 16, 2020

I am devastated.. he asked me if he could apply for scholarships to get into physics. I said I was probably gonna see him on big screens now. Alas! We spent 5 hours over 2 glasses of beer. The conversation was so interesting. Only if I knew better.. — Namrata Datta (@candinam) June 16, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's education

Sushant Singh Rajput had attended St. Karen's High School in Patna, before continuing his education in Kulachi Hansraj Model School in New Delhi. As per reports, the actor has cleared several Engineering entrance exams and he was also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics, before enrolling for Engineering at the Delhi College of Engineering. Reports also stated that he had secured an AIR #7 in 2003 AIEEE. However, his passion for acting made him drop out of his engineering.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, by his house help. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression since the past few months. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral was done at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Several Bollywood celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral.

