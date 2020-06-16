Ajay Devgn Has Worked With Many Popular And Talented Marathi Actors; See List

Ajay Devgn is an actor vastly celebrated in Bollywood. He has given the industry series of blockbuster films like All The Best, Singham, Golmaal, Tanhaji, and many more. Over the years, Devgn has worked with an array of directors, actors, producers, and more. Listed below are some of the Marathi actors with whom Ajay Devgn has worked.

Ajay Devgn has worked with these Marathi actors

Sachin Khedekar

Sachin Khedekar is a talented actor often seen with Ajay Devgn in films like Singham and Golmaal Again. The actor has also been known for his Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Gujarati language films. Ajay Devgn and Sachin Khedekar's film Singham was quite a hit and had a bunch of other cop films made after it. The film spoke the tale of Bajirao Singham, an honest cop who fought against a corrupt politician, Jaikant Shikre. On the other hand, their film Golmaal Again was a burst of comedy that made much noise with it's various series. Sachin Khedekar is also known for his performance in other films like Lucifer, Rustum, Golkeri, and many more.

Ashok Saraf

Ashok Saraf is another Marathi actor who is widely known for his films with Ajay Devgn. Their films together include Singham and Dil Hai Betaab. The actor and Ajay Devgn's film Dil Hai Betaab follows the life of Meena and Raja, who are in love and decide to marry. However, things fall out of hand when her father's employer asks for Meena's hand in marriage and he accepts his proposal ruining his daughter's life. Ashok Saraf is also known for his performance in other films like Karan Arjun, Yes Boss, and many more.

Vijay Patkar

Actor Vijay Patkar and Ajay Devgn have done multiple films together. Their films together include Singham, All The Best, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again, Simmba, and more. The popular Hindi and Marathi film actor is also known for his performance in other films like Tezaab, Apna Sapna Money Money, Tees Maar Khan, Daddy Cool, and more. Ajay Devgn and Patkar's films Golmaal and All The Best were based on sheer comedy and drama whereas their films Singham and Simmba showcased their strong and brutal sides.

