Deepika Padukone's Memorable Scenes From 'Break Ke Baad' Featuring Imran Khan

Deepika Padukone is a versatile actor who has featured in several movies revolving around different subjects. Be it Chhapaak a story of an acid-attack survivor or Break Ke Baad a light-hearted romantic drama, about an ambitious young girl who chooses her career over a blissful relationship. Deepika has done it all. Talking about Break Ke Baad, the rom-com is one of Deepika Padukone's most underrated films till date.

Featuring Imran Khan and Padukone in lead roles, this Danish Aslam film is a must-watch for its sheer unconventional story plot, catchy songs and brilliant performances by the lead actors. Talking about Break Ke Baad, let's take a look at some of Deepika Padukone's best scenes from this 2010 film.

Deepika Padukone's Best Scenes From Break Ke Baad

The iconic break-up scene

The Break-Up scene is the crux of the film, based on new-age relationships. Deepika Padukone who essays the role of Aaliya in Break Ke Baad, finally confesses that she does not want to be in a relationship with Abhay aka Imran Khan anymore. The scene though starts on a funny note, it does end on an emotional one. Aaliya breaks-up with Abhay citing his insecurity, and her will to live like a free bird. Deepika looked gorgeous in this scene and gave a great performance.

Aaliya & Abhay's fight about her moving to Australia

In this scene, Deepika Padukone tells Imran out of nowhere that she wants to move to Australia to pursue higher education. Initially, this does not go well, but being a sweetheart Abhay supports Aaliya. This scene required intensity and maturity, which Deepika pulled off really well. The bittersweet-sweet banter between the couple is the highlight of the scene, which truly draws one's attention.

The unexpected proposal

Deepika Padukone, after separation from his long-term boyfriend of eight years, realises her mistake. She travels from Australia to apologise to Abhay and stop his wedding. During this overwhelming scene, Deepika Padukone gave a memorable performance. As not only had to accede her mistakes in this climax scene, but also reveal her true feelings for Abhay by proposing him just before his marriage. This proposal scene from Break Ke Baad is not the quintessential scene, wherein the man gets down on one knee with a ring.

