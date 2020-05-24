'Cutie' Ranveer Singh Has The 'World's Most Squishable Face', Says Wife Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone seems to be in a pampering mood and the object of all her affection is her husband Ranveer Singh in the latest Instagram update shared by the Om Shanti Om actor. Deepika can be seen showering all her affection on her 'cutie' husband as she captioned the post, "World’s Most Squishable Face!!!🌈 ". Fans of the couple cannot get over the cuteness in their PDA as they continue to post their comments and likes on the post.

Have a look:

One of the power couples in Bollywood, their fandom knows no bounds as many of their followers on social media have commented that they love how adorable they look. While one user called them "world’s most bomb couple !!!🥵 #myfavourite", another one wrote, "Awwww sooo cuteee ♥️♥️😍😍". The couple's PDA on social media has been a favourite among netizens throughout the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus.

Deepika has often shared updates from her activities while under lockdown and has adorably pulled at Ranveer's leg through her captions on these posts. Back when the lockdown had begun, Deepika had shared a series of posts giving us a glimpse of her life under lockdown and tagged them as 'productivity under lockdown' and had, funnily enough, used a label maker to stamp Ranveer as the 'husband' while he slept. In fact, in one of her interaction with a national daily, she had also poked fun at her husband by revealing that he only sleeps all day making it easier for her to do other chores.

What's next for the couple?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expected to feature in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83 as husband and wife onscreen. The film was slated for theatrical release in April but is now postponed given the shutdown of theatres due to coronavirus outbreak. Ranveer Singh will also be seen onscreen in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is tentatively scheduled for release in September.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a yet-untitled film along with Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. The film will be directed by Kapoor & Sons fame Shakun Batra.

