Ajay Devgn & Salman Khan Were Offered The Same Role For THESE Movies

Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan’s Hum Paanch reboot is making all the tables turn and making history repeat itself. It was reported that both Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan have been offered the same role for the film once again. Ajay and Salman were offered the same role in Karan Arjun too but Salman took up the role Ajay had walked away from. Here is what we know about the second clash of Ajay and Salman for the same role in Hum Paanch.

Ajay Devgn & Salman Khan offered the same role in Hum Paanch

It was reported that both Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan were approached for the same role and were also given the narration for their part. It was also reported that whoever signs the deal first will get the part. It was also reported that Salman has many scripts to read along with Hum Paanch and Ajay Devgn was approached the role weeks ago.

The reports also added that both Salman and Ajay are both close to Rohit. It is a known fact that Ajay gave Rohit Shetty his first break as a filmmaker. Rohit has been keen on working with Salman for a long time and hopes to do the film with him. It was also reported that Salman was first approached for the part, but after reading the script Salman suggested the makers go with five brothers instead of seven. Salman had asked the team to make the changes and is waiting for a fresh narration of the story.

It was also reported that Ajay was approached for the film without Salman having a clue about it. It was also reported that Ajay is busy with prior commitments and has asked the makers to wait for him to revert. With both the stars being busy, only time will tell who will get the part.

(Image courtesy: Salman Khan & Ajay Devgn Instagram)

