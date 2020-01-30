'Maidaan' Poster Out: Ajay Devgn's Look Receives A Thunderous Response From Fans

Ajay Devgn, who last graced the big screen with Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior, is currently gearing up for his upcoming sports entertainer, Maidaan. Starring Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani in the leading roles, Maidaan follows the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the Indian football coach who managed the Indian National Team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan will mark Ajay Devgn’s first venture in the sports drama genre. Recently, the makers of Maidaan dropped two fresh posters of the film, which received a thunderous response from fans.

Ajay Devgn's first look from the film

As seen in the poster shared by the makers of Maidaan, Ajay Devgn can be seen holding a football in his hand, while briefing his team on the ground. With the posters shared, Ajay Devgn summed up the story of the film, as he wrote, "Yeh Kahani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse Badey Aur successful coach ki.". Take a look at the poster:

Fans react to the posters:

It seems like the newly-released posters of Maidaan have hit the right chords among the audience, as the posters, which features Ajay Devgn's look from the film, have received a thumbs-up. Here is how fans reacted to the posters of Maidaan:

Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki.“Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai"#Maidaan Fantastic 🤘 Posters.



Best Wishes 👍💯 to Entire Team.@ajaydevgn @Priyamani6 @BoneyKapoor @iAmitRSharma @MaidaanOfficial pic.twitter.com/4Qa6JNLfMR — Kiran Official (@KirandeepKanika) January 30, 2020

He had not done a sports film and now Mr. Versatile adds another feather in his cap. @ajaydevgn's eyes in #Maidaan's poster. >>> some actors acting in a entire film. pic.twitter.com/sMzSgd4rNO — SAMIR. 🚩🚩 (@MeSamir23) January 30, 2020

Immersive Posters of #Maidaan are out and this is the sheer display of range of @ajaydevgn who is still ruling the Box office as #Tanhaji. pic.twitter.com/9YuqSZC0AY — Abhishek V Parihar (@BlogDrive) January 30, 2020

