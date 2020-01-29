The Debate
Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan And Jr NTR All Set To Collaborate For Film 'RRR'

Just today, Ram Charan took to his social media account and shared the picture along with Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR from their upcoming film 'RRR'. Read more.

Ajay Devgn

Popular actor, Ram Charan's recent post has grabbed everyone's attention. Just today, the actor took to his social media account to share an all-new picture from the sets of his highly anticipated film RRR.

The film became a talk of the town ever since its announcement. Apart from Ram Charan, RRR is starring two other finest actors --- Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR. 

In the picture, the trio- Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Ram Charan is posing together and the fans could not stop going gaga over it. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Telugu actor captioned the picture as: "Welcome to the sets of #RRR @ajaydevgn sir! I love your work, but a bigger fan of your personality. It's a pleasure having you on the sets of @rrrmovie".

Check out the picture here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

Meanwhile, Jr NTR also shared the same picture on his social media account and captioned it is, "Delighted to welcome you to the world of RRR dear Ajay Devgn Sir". Ajay Devgn joined the sets of this film early this month. The official social media handle of the RRR movie shared the picture on Twitter with a warm welcome for Ajay Devgn.

Reportedly, the film RRR is set in the 1920s. It is a fictitious story which is based on two legendary freedom fighter Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

The film is director Rajamouli's first project after his 2017 blockbuster film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film RRR is set to release across the globe in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. It is reportedly scheduled to hit the screens on July 20, this year. 

