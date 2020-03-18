Ajay Devgn & 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Crew Cancel Shoot As Film City Shuts Door

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was all set to shoot a high-octane action sequence at Film City. But the outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19 did not let him enter the area. A recent report, published by a leading entertainment portal, has claimed that Ajay Devgn's shooting schedule for Bhuj: The Pride of India got cancelled as the gates of Film City were shut.

The report has stated that the gates of Film City will not be open until March 31, 2020, and all the on-going shoots are cancelled for now. According to the report, the lead actor, Ajay Devgn, and the team of more than 350 people were gathered in the Film City to shoot a major sequence of the film. But keeping the safety of the crew, the makers called off and announced a pack up. Reportedly, the makers can not do anything in it as the government has invoked Section 144 (prohibition of assembly of four or more people in one place).

Details of Bhuj: The Pride of India

Talking about the film, apart from Ajay Devgn, the vibrant star cast of the film includes Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut Jammwal, Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi. The film will be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya under the production banner of T-Series. The film will unfold the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The action-drama will have scenes shots at Hyderabad, Kutch, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata. The first look of Ajay Devgn is already out and the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 14, 2020.

