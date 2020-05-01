Ajay Devgn And Twinkle Khanna Starrer 'Jaan’s' Most Famous Dialogues

Vishal Devgan, known professionally as Ajay Devgn, is one of the finest Indian actors, directors and producers in the film industry. He is widely considered as one of the most intense and influential actors of Hindi cinema. Ajay Devgn has won numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country. His latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) marked as his 100th movie and even entered the ₹200 crores club.

In 1996, Ajay Devgn played the lead character in Raj Kanwar’s Jaan. Twinkle Khanna and Amrish Puri also played pivotal roles in the movie. The plot of the film revolved around a police commissioner, who hires a young man to be his granddaughter's bodyguard. But, he does not know that the man is, in fact, a killer hired by his cousin in order to kill his granddaughter and inherit the family estate. The movie did well at the box-office, especially because the dialogues of the movie hit hard with the audience. Here are the best dialogues from Jaan-

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Collaborated With Abhishek After 9 Years For 'Bol Bachchan'? Learn Facts

Jaan’s best dialogue

Shukriyada karne se ehsaan khatam ho jata hai ... aur agar ehsaan khatam ho jaaye toh dosti kaise shuru hogi.

Maut ke saath sirf zindagi khatam hoti hai ... mohabbat nahi.

Koi bhi insaan paidaishi mujrim nahi hota ... ya toh banaya jaata hai, ya phir ban jaata hai.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Real-life Quotes That Fans Must Check Out

Main tumhari maut bankar aaya tha ... lekin tum meri zindagi ban gayi.

Joh apne aap se ladta hai ... woh hamesha haar jaata hai.

Jab bade, bade na rahe ... toh bachchon ko bada banna padta hai.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Kaal' Was First Offered To THIS Actor; Learn Interesting Trivia

Seene mein jis raftaar se goli utarti hai ... usse zyada raftaar se pyar.

Zakhm ko zakhm nahi samajhna bahaduri nahi ... bewakoofi hoti hai.

Goli ka koi imaan nahi hota ... woh yeh nahi dekhti ki jis seene mein woh ghus rahi hai ... woh seena kiska hai.

Yeh dastarkhwan ek aaisi jagah hai ... jahan do insaan saath baithkar rotiyan todhte hai aur dil jodhte hai.

Also Read | Lesser-known Facts About Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Dilwale' That You Might Be Unaware Of

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.