Ajay Devgn Announces Release Date Of Amit Sharma Directorial 'Maidaan', Shares New Poster

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn announced the release date for his upcoming film Maidaan through Twitter along with a new poster of the film. Ajay Devgn will portray Syed Abdul Rahim who served as coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. A story of change and self-belief, Maidaan will release the next Independence Day week, 13th August 2021.

Ajay Devgn captioned the post, "2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021" (sic).

Read | 'Badhaai Ho' director Amit Sharma reveals the most 'overrated' film according to him

The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film was originally scheduled to release on November 27, 2020 and was pushed to December 11, 2020 later. Now, amid the uncertainty in the film industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is re-scheduled once again to release on August 13, 2021.

Read | After Tanhaji success, Ajay Devgn's Rs 7 cr 'Maidaan' stadium set faces anxious Covid wait

The film had made headlines earlier because of the financial losses incurred by the makers amid the pandemic situation in the country. The sets of the film, erected at Madh in Mumbai, had to be dismantled because of the cost of maintenance as well as the onset of monsoon in Mumbai. The makers of Maidaan had constructed an enormous football ground for the shooting of the film.

The actor was last seen on screen in the Om Raut directed period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which released in theatres earlier this year. The actor also announced the digital premiere of his upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India on OTT platform Hotstar amid the ongoing pandemic.

Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' football set dismantled amid COVID-19 lockdown

What's next for Ajay Devgn?

Ajay Devgn will reprise the role of Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi which was scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but is now scheduled to release on Diwali this year. The actor will also be seen in S.S Rajamouli's multistarrer film RRR, Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Badhai Ho fame Amit Sharma's Maidaan.

Read | Boney Kapoor dismisses chances of 'Maidaan' releasing on an OTT platform; Read more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.