'Badhaai Ho' Director Amit Sharma Reveals The Most 'overrated' Film According To Him

Director Amit Sharma recently featured on a popular talk show alongside Badhaai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra. During the show, Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma was asked to name a recent movie that was 'overrated'. He was also asked what film he believed he could have directed better.

For both questions, Amit Sharma had the same answer. He claimed that Tubelight was an overrated film that he could have directed better himself. Tubelight was a 2017 Hindi war drama film that was directed by Kabir Khan. The film starred Salman Khan as Laxman Singh Bisht, aka Tubelight. The movie also stars Sohail Khan, Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Yashpal Sharma in a prominent role.

Though the film starred superstar Salman Khan, it still failed both commercially and critically. After the failure of Tubelight, Salman Khan ended his long partnership with director Kabir Khan. The movie was panned critically, but Salman Khan claimed that the film's Eid release was the reason for its failure.

Amit Sharma started his career by directing the 2015 Indian action film Tevar. The film starred Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. However, Amit Sharma is most known for his film Badhaai Ho. Badhaai Ho was a comedy-drama film that starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra as the main leads.

The movie told the story of a middle-aged couple who gets pregnant. This annoys their young son, who is confused by the pregnancy of his middle-age parents. Badhaai Ho was inspired by the 1994 Malayalam film Pavithram. Badhaai Ho won two National Awards, Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress for Surekha Sikri.

On the work front, Amit Sharma is directing the upcoming biographical sports film, Maidaan. The movie is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. The lead role in Maidaan will be played by Ajay Devgn. The movie will tell the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach of the Indian national team in the 1950s.

