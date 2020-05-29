Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' Football Set Dismantled Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be a part of an upcoming sports drama film, Maidaan. The Ravidrenath Sharma-directorial will also feature Priyamani in the lead role. Even before concluding the filming of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, the makers have dismantled the unused sets, as per reports.

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' sets dismantled

The makers of Maidaan had constructed an enormous football ground for the shooting of the film. As per reports, the 16 acres’ ground was situated in the city of Mumbai. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan film set had been left unused as the government announced a nationwide lockdown. Similarly, this has also prevented other films from completing and forced the makers to keep them on hold. So, there is no surety when will Maidaan resumes its shooting, which had led the makers to arrive at a major decision of dismantling the sets.

Reportedly, the makers of Maidaan planned to dismantle the sets because of numerous factors. One of them is that the cost of maintaining the sets had been quite high. According to reports, maintaining a film set could cost around ₹5 crores to ₹10 crores, which depends upon the size of the set. The second big reason for taking this decision was the onset of monsoon in Mumbai.The city of Mumbai experiences heavy downpour between June and August or September. So, due to Mumbai’s monsoon, it would have been difficult to manage Maidaan’s sets.

The makers also have an option to take the film to an international location and shoot the remaining part. However, according to reports, a production source revealed it might be harder for the producers to fly the entire cast out of the city and wrap shooting. As per reports, an insider explained that Maidaan is a sports movie with various actors and a large team. So, they could not take 500 people abroad for filming purposes. Moreover, the makers have planned to erect the sets again around September and October before beginning Maidaan’s filming around November. Additionally, reports reveal that there are around 30 days of shooting left for the movie.

About Ajay Devgn's Maidaan

Maidaan features Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in pivotal roles. Helmed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma, the biographical sports drama flick is set in the golden era of Indian football i.e. 1952- 1962. It will feature Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim.

