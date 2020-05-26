Ajay Devgn Lauds Sonu Sood's 'exemplary' Work For Stranded Migrant Workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light some of the heroes across the world. With many facing challenging situations due to the crisis, it is the help of such people that has eased the worries of the people in these panic moments. One such person is actor Sonu Sood who is garnering appreciation from all across for his ‘heroic’ deeds. Ajay Devgn lauded the efforts of the star on social media and called his work ‘exemplary.’

Ajay Devgn is all praise for Sonu Sood

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star took to his Twitter handle and dedicated a post to the Simmba actor who is working day and night to make migrant workers reach home safely amid the pandemic outbreak. Ajay penned his thoughts for the actor and wrote that the sensitive work that the actor is doing for the stranded migrant workers by sending them back to their homes is very much inspiring for others. At last he concluded the post by sending out love and strength to the actor.

The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu 🙏@SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 26, 2020

The actor has been receiving immense appreciation from his fellow friends from the industry who hailed his work and called him a true ‘hero.’ Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry were a few in the recent days to praise the actor for his inspiring and relentless work.

Sonu Sood launches helpline number

Sonu Sood has taken on the mantle of sending migrant workers and others stuck in Mumbai to their homes in other cities by arranging buses. Apart from the praises from netizens, which include numerous memes that have been terming him as a ‘hero’, the Dabangg star is being hailed by actors, sportspersons, police officers, and even politicians. After arranging buses to states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar and Kerala, Sonu plans to send more such people to their homes.

Now, to ease the process further, Sonu has launched a helpline, where the stranded persons can register themselves to go back home soon. Sharing the news on Twitter, Sonu wrote to his brothers of the labour force, “If you are in Mumbai and if you wish to go back home, then you can call on this number 18001213711. Please share how many people are seeking to return home, the place where you are stranded, and your destination. I and my team will try our level best to help out”.

