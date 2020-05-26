Sonu Sood Launches Helpline To Arrange Journeys Of Stranded Persons, Wins Hearts Again

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light some of the heroes across the world. With many facing challenging situations due to the criris, it is the help from such people that has eased their worries. One such ‘hero’ who is winning praises, not just in India, but even abroad has been Sonu Sood.

READ: Exclusive: Sonu Sood Avows, 'Can Relate To Migrant Workers' Pain', As He Sends 12,000 Home

The actor has taken on the mantle of sending migrant workers and others stuck in Mumbai to their homes in other cities by arranging buses. Apart from the praises from netizens, which include numerous memes that has been terming him as a ‘hero’, the Dabangg star is being hailed by actors, sportpspersons, police officers and even politicians. After arranging buses to states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and Kerala, Sonu plans to send more such people to their homes.

The actor has also been making headlines for responding to netizens who have been tweeting to him. Not just assuring them that they will soon be reunited with their families, he has also been urging them to send details so that he can make the required arrangements. Now, to ease the process further, Sonu has launched a helpline, where the standed persons can register themselves to go back home soon.

READ: Sophie Choudry Lauds Sonu Sood's 'act Of Kindness', Says 'we Need More Like Him'

Sharing the news on Twitter, Sonu wrote to his brothers of the labour force, “If you are in Mumbai and if you wish to go back home, then you can call on this number 18001213711. Please share how many people are seeking to return home, the place where you are stranded and your destination. I and my team will try our level best to help out”

Here’s the tweet:

मेरे प्यारे श्रमिक भाइयों और बहनों. अगर आप मुंबई में है और अपने घर जाना चाहते हैं तो कृपया इस नंबर पर कॉल करें

18001213711

और बताएं आप कितने लोग हैं, कहाँ हैं अभी, और कहां जाना चाहते हैं. मैं और मेरी टीम जो भी मदद कर पाएंगे हम जरूर करेंगे. pic.twitter.com/Gik2eSCiQZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2020

His gesture won hearts and netizens praised the ‘hero.’

Here are the comments

Lovely. Real life Hero! — Sahil Vora (@Advocatevora) May 25, 2020

Good job sir, बहुत बहुत आभारी रहेंगे ये सब आपके आजीवन🇮🇳🙏 — AVINASH PANDEY UPCOP19 (@upcopavi) May 25, 2020

Great work salute sir — Rihan Hayaat Ansari (@Rihanhayaat786) May 25, 2020

Sonu had recently spoken to Republic TV and opened up on the trouble of the migrants during the lockdown. He had said, ''This is not just their problem, this is our problem too."

He added, "These people have contributed so much in our lives. They are desperate to go home, you can't tell them to stay, things will be fine. They want to go."

"There are so many people that I saw near Dahisar and Thane area when I was distributing food. I spoke to them and asked them to wait till I got permissions. A lot of things aligned and the first batch went to Kerala," he said.

"I am only trying to provide some comfort to them," he said.

Apart from stating that he plans to arrange 100 more buses, Sonu had also made headlines for offering his six-storey Mumbai hotel as quarantine facility and distributing food to those who were observing fast during Ramzaan.

READ: Smriti Irani Reacts As Sonu Sood Tells Netizen, 'why Will You Walk Home?' On Help Query

READ:Maharashtra Minister, Rajkummar Rao Hail Sonu Sood For Arranging Buses For Migrants

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.